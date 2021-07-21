Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX: XTNT) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.96 million shares of the Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around $0.16 or 12.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $130.77M. XTNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.58, offering almost -363.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 280.90K.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XTNT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) trade information

Instantly XTNT has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6380 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.72% year-to-date, but still down -13.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT) is -12.35% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XTNT is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 29.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (XTNT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -17.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.02 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.80%. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

XTNT Dividends

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEX:XTNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.45% of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.37%. Xtant Medical Holdings Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 84.05% of the shares, which is about 72.87 million shares worth $171.98 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.06% or 0.92 million shares worth $2.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $0.76 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Valic Company I-Small Cap Fd held roughly 50000.0 shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.