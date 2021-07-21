Why People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.76, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.99B. PBCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.62, offering almost -24.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.26% since then. We note from People’s United Financial Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

People’s United Financial Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended PBCT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. People’s United Financial Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) trade information

Instantly PBCT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.72 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.96% year-to-date, but still down -4.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) is -6.41% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBCT is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) estimates and forecasts

People’s United Financial Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.79 percent over the past six months and at a 0.79% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -2.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $496.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect People’s United Financial Inc. to make $486.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $457.6 million and $506.12 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.80%. People’s United Financial Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -61.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.73% per year for the next five years.

PBCT Dividends

People’s United Financial Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.73. It is important to note, however, that the 4.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

People’s United Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of People’s United Financial Inc. shares, and 73.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.66%. People’s United Financial Inc. stock is held by 673 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.31% of the shares, which is about 56.93 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.72% or 45.86 million shares worth $820.91 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 17.36 million shares worth $328.26 million, making up 4.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.94 million shares worth around $213.71 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.