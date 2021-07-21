Why Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.58 million shares of the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were traded, and its beta was 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.99, and it changed around $2.2 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.14B. LYV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $94.63, offering almost -22.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $44.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.62% since then. We note from Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LYV as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Instantly LYV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.93 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.78% year-to-date, but still down -5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is -10.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LYV is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.59 percent over the past six months and at a 52.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 55.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 171.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $550.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment Inc. to make $2.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 966.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.50%.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.86% of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, and 75.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 113.93%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 728 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.87% of the shares, which is about 15.01 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Public Investment Fund, with 5.75% or 12.57 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5.58 million shares worth $370.89 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund held roughly 5.47 million shares worth around $363.44 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.