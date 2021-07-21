Why EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In the last trading session, 5.34 million shares of the EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.49, and it changed around $0.69 or 3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.73B. EQT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.24, offering almost -19.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.04% since then. We note from EQT Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

EQT Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EQT as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. EQT Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.59 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.34% year-to-date, but still down -8.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 0.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQT is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

EQT Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.45 percent over the past six months and at a 500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $985.28 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect EQT Corporation to make $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.00%. EQT Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 22.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of EQT Corporation shares, and 101.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.64%. EQT Corporation stock is held by 476 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.53% of the shares, which is about 37.75 million shares worth $701.48 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 11.54% or 32.22 million shares worth $598.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 20.28 million shares worth $376.86 million, making up 7.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.88 million shares worth around $146.39 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.