Why Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.27, and it changed around $0.34 or 2.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.70B. ERJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.97, offering almost -18.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.25% since then. We note from Embraer S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Embraer S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended ERJ as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Embraer S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.60 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 104.55% year-to-date, but still down -5.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is -11.16% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERJ is forecast to be at a low of $7.10 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Embraer S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 96.75 percent over the past six months and at a 63.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 25.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 74.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 74.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $902.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Embraer S.A. to make $980.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.62%. Embraer S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -174.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.08% per year for the next five years.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares, and 41.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.53%. Embraer S.A. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 24.5 million shares worth $245.26 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 2.85% or 5.27 million shares worth $52.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.34 million shares worth $33.43 million, making up 1.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $13.92 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.