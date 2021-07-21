Why Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE: DGNR) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.97, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $859.91M. DGNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.11, offering almost -61.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.3% since then. We note from Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 567.41K.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) trade information

Instantly DGNR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) is -0.30% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DGNR is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (DGNR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $173.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. to make $180.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

DGNR Dividends

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 20.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. shares, and 64.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.86%. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.47% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $52.34 million.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC, with 6.78% or 4.68 million shares worth $47.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Global Technology & Innovation Fund and MFS Core Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.57 million shares worth $46.35 million, making up 6.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Core Equity Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $12.08 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.