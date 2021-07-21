V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.82, and it changed around $1.65 or 2.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.60B. VFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.79, offering almost -13.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.85% since then. We note from V.F. Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

V.F. Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VFC as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. V.F. Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

Instantly VFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 80.60 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is -1.88% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VFC is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

V.F. Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.61 percent over the past six months and at a 134.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 30.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 117.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.14 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect V.F. Corporation to make $3.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.70%. V.F. Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -32.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 22.40% per year for the next five years.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.49 per year.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.33% of V.F. Corporation shares, and 86.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.72%. V.F. Corporation stock is held by 1,282 institutions, with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.02% of the shares, which is about 78.55 million shares worth $6.28 billion.

Northern Trust Corporation, with 7.28% or 28.58 million shares worth $2.28 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9.76 million shares worth $780.33 million, making up 2.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.84 million shares worth around $706.41 million, which represents about 2.25% of the total shares outstanding.