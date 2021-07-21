UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) In 2021: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.84, and it changed around $0.34 or 4.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.23B. UWMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.38, offering almost -83.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.28% since then. We note from UWM Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.81 million.

UWM Holdings Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UWMC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UWM Holdings Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) trade information

Instantly UWMC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.93 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.88% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) is -21.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UWMC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $713.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect UWM Holdings Corporation to make $727.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

UWM Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 354.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 79.59% per year for the next five years.

UWMC Dividends

UWM Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 5.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.85% of UWM Holdings Corporation shares, and 20.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.08%. UWM Holdings Corporation stock is held by 109 institutions, with King Street Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.89% of the shares, which is about 7.1 million shares worth $56.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.24% or 3.34 million shares worth $26.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.37 million shares worth $18.82 million, making up 2.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $6.24 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.