Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) Shares Might Go Down -42.59% This Year

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.82, and it changed around -$0.26 or -12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.56M. TRIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -274.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.74% since then. We note from Trinity Biotech plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 219.51K.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) trade information

Instantly TRIB has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3480 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.23% year-to-date, but still down -19.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) is -39.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TRIB is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -284.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -71.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Trinity Biotech plc to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.02 million and $32.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -18.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.70%. Trinity Biotech plc earnings are expected to increase by 79.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

TRIB Dividends

Trinity Biotech plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.31% of Trinity Biotech plc shares, and 31.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.62%. Trinity Biotech plc stock is held by 31 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.12% of the shares, which is about 1.91 million shares worth $7.26 million.

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC, with 8.05% or 1.68 million shares worth $6.41 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.42 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13909.0 shares worth around $74552.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.