The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.26 million shares of the The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $103.84, and it changed around $4.11 or 4.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $124.50B. BX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.24, offering almost 0.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.56% since then. We note from The Blackstone Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.16 million.

The Blackstone Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended BX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Blackstone Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Instantly BX has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 104.46 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.22% year-to-date, but still up 4.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) is 7.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $101.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BX is forecast to be at a low of $86.00 and a high of $121.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

The Blackstone Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.22 percent over the past six months and at a 36.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.11 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 61.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The Blackstone Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -50.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 21.09% per year for the next five years.

BX Dividends

The Blackstone Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 21 and July 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.69. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.53 per year.

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares, and 62.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.03%. The Blackstone Group Inc. stock is held by 1,413 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.56% of the shares, which is about 42.74 million shares worth $2.77 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.10% or 37.27 million shares worth $2.42 billion as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 19.01 million shares worth $1.23 billion, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 13.63 million shares worth around $943.75 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.