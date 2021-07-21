Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.12, and it changed around $2.02 or 20.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $313.30M. TLIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.90, offering almost -179.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.19% since then. We note from Talis Biomedical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 198.60K.

Talis Biomedical Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TLIS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talis Biomedical Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.91 for the current quarter.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) trade information

Instantly TLIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.71 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.40% year-to-date, but still up 20.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS) is 23.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TLIS is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 487.70%, up from the previous year.

4 analysts expect Talis Biomedical Corporation to make $15.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Talis Biomedical Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -445.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 47.30% per year for the next five years.

TLIS Dividends

Talis Biomedical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.75% of Talis Biomedical Corporation shares, and 82.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.46%. Talis Biomedical Corporation stock is held by 72 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.65% of the shares, which is about 7.57 million shares worth $97.34 million.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC, with 10.81% or 6.0 million shares worth $77.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-Small Company Growth were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.38 million shares worth $4.89 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-Small Company Growth held roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $4.17 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.