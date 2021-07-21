Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.20, and it changed around $0.48 or 4.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.10M. SNPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.40, offering almost -41.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.51% since then. We note from Synaptogenix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 415.44K.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

Instantly SNPX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.61 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 62.00% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) is -2.11% down in the 30-day period.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.44% of Synaptogenix Inc. shares, and 12.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.77%. Synaptogenix Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.02% of the shares, which is about 750.0 shares worth $6600.0.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 1405.0 shares worth $10326.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Total Market Index Fund held roughly 272.0 shares worth around $1999.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.