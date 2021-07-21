Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.92 million shares of the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.25, and it changed around $0.6 or 2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.43B. STWD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -2.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.58% since then. We note from Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STWD as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Instantly STWD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.34 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.90% year-to-date, but still down -0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is 1.42% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STWD is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Starwood Property Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.57 percent over the past six months and at a 4.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $297.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Starwood Property Trust Inc. to make $299.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.60%. Starwood Property Trust Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -35.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.99% per year for the next five years.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 7.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.66% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, and 49.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.86%. Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is held by 526 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.41% of the shares, which is about 24.12 million shares worth $596.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.53% or 21.62 million shares worth $534.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.6 million shares worth $187.98 million, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.62 million shares worth around $163.72 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.