Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SVAC) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.5 million shares of the Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.97, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $921.20M. SVAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -20.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.21% since then. We note from Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 452.41K.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) trade information

Instantly SVAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.98 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) is 0.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (SVAC) estimates and forecasts

SVAC Dividends

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. shares, and 63.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.23%. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 101 institutions, with Weiss Asset Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.04% of the shares, which is about 1.63 million shares worth $16.23 million.

TIG Advisors, LLC, with 3.80% or 1.53 million shares worth $15.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $6.31 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $3.97 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.