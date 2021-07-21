Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.06 or 11.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.57M. XPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.25, offering almost -115.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.55% since then. We note from Solitario Zinc Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 615.91K.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) trade information

Instantly XPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6199 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.97% year-to-date, but still down -14.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL) is -20.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XPL is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $0.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) estimates and forecasts

Solitario Zinc Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.21 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.70%.

XPL Dividends

Solitario Zinc Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX:XPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.19% of Solitario Zinc Corp. shares, and 8.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.66%. Solitario Zinc Corp. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $0.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.89% or 1.1 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Jacob Discovery Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $0.66 million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.