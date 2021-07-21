Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $97.93, and it changed around -$14.31 or -12.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.74B. SNBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.44, offering almost -54.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.96% since then. We note from Sleep Number Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 448.78K.

Sleep Number Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended SNBR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Sleep Number Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

Instantly SNBR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 114.26 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.11% year-to-date, but still up 0.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) is 10.70% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNBR is forecast to be at a low of $91.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Sleep Number Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.76 percent over the past six months and at a 38.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 337.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $503.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Sleep Number Corporation to make $592.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 108.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.20%. Sleep Number Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 81.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.20% per year for the next five years.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 12 and October 18.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.58% of Sleep Number Corporation shares, and 97.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.79%. Sleep Number Corporation stock is held by 354 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 16.89% of the shares, which is about 4.13 million shares worth $592.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.17% or 2.73 million shares worth $392.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 1.65 million shares worth $181.43 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $98.09 million, which represents about 2.79% of the total shares outstanding.