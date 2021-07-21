Shares Of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) Could Show A Loss Of -381.93%

In the last trading session, 1.16 million shares of the Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.32, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $404.97M. ORTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.08, offering almost -173.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.01% since then. We note from Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 496.29K.

Orchard Therapeutics plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ORTX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Instantly ORTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.73 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.15% year-to-date, but still down -8.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is -31.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORTX is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -381.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Orchard Therapeutics plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.95 percent over the past six months and at a 12.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -65.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 90.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260k in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc to make $1.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $597k and $110k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,172.70%.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares, and 68.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.99%. Orchard Therapeutics plc stock is held by 105 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.95% of the shares, which is about 12.32 million shares worth $89.41 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, with 8.60% or 10.64 million shares worth $77.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.97 million shares worth $36.08 million, making up 4.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $11.66 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.