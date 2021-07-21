Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 3.2 million shares of the Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.86, and it changed around -$3.63 or -4.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.96B. STX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.22, offering almost -29.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.53, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended STX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Seagate Technology Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) trade information

Instantly STX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 90.72 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.53% year-to-date, but still down -3.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) is 0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.95, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STX is forecast to be at a low of $74.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) estimates and forecasts

Seagate Technology Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.64 percent over the past six months and at a 11.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.87 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc to make $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.52 billion and $2.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.40%. Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by -46.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.41% per year for the next five years.

STX Dividends

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.46 per year.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.55% of Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, and 89.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.51%.