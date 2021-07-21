Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 2.59 million shares of the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.24, and it changed around $0.44 or 1.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.71B. XM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.28, offering almost -49.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.22% since then. We note from Qualtrics International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Qualtrics International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended XM as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Instantly XM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.99 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.92% year-to-date, but still up 8.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) is 1.56% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XM is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Qualtrics International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. to make $246.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Qualtrics International Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 67.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 20.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.21% of Qualtrics International Inc. shares, and 81.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.05%. Qualtrics International Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.22% of the shares, which is about 22.52 million shares worth $741.08 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 3.55% or 3.17 million shares worth $104.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.91 million shares worth $128.83 million, making up 4.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $44.3 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.