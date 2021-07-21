Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $36.00 In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.99M. IPDN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.56, offering almost -275.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.65% since then. We note from Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.21K.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Instantly IPDN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6300 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.86% year-to-date, but still down -1.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) is -6.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 85110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IPDN is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2332.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2332.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.90%.

IPDN Dividends

Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 17.

Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.29% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares, and 2.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.28%. Professional Diversity Network Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.71% of the shares, which is about 96032.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.55% or 73747.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 73747.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 32999.0 shares worth around $77547.0, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.