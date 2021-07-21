PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 4.01 million shares of the PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $158.49, and it changed around -$7.26 or -4.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.84B. PPG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $182.97, offering almost -15.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $105.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.16% since then. We note from PPG Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

PPG Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended PPG as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PPG Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.2 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) trade information

Instantly PPG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 171.85 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.89% year-to-date, but still down -6.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) is -5.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $187.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PPG is forecast to be at a low of $170.00 and a high of $206.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) estimates and forecasts

PPG Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.27 percent over the past six months and at a 43.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 122.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.34 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect PPG Industries Inc. to make $4.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.50%. PPG Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -14.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.30% per year for the next five years.

PPG Dividends

PPG Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 18 and October 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.62 per year.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of PPG Industries Inc. shares, and 83.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.31%. PPG Industries Inc. stock is held by 1,332 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 22.29 million shares worth $3.35 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.18% or 19.4 million shares worth $2.91 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

MFS Series Trust I-MFS Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 6.79 million shares worth $915.88 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $1.0 billion, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.