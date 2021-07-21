Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -80.79% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $143.26, and it changed around $4.31 or 3.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.42B. PXD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.37, offering almost -22.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $76.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.54% since then. We note from Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PXD as a Hold, whereas 26 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.61 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) trade information

Instantly PXD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 151.80 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.00% year-to-date, but still down -11.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is -10.26% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $209.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PXD is forecast to be at a low of $172.00 and a high of $259.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.79% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) estimates and forecasts

Pioneer Natural Resources Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.23 percent over the past six months and at a 643.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 915.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2,105.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 152.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources Company to make $2.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $600 million and $922 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 257.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 179.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company earnings are expected to increase by -126.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 77.78% per year for the next five years.

PXD Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.62% of Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, and 87.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.87%. Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock is held by 1,100 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.43% of the shares, which is about 23.01 million shares worth $3.66 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.77% or 18.94 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $1.14 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 6.4 million shares worth around $1.04 billion, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.