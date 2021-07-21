Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $50.52, and it changed around -$12.56 or -19.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $795.49M. PLL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.97, offering almost -76.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.52% since then. We note from Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.32K.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLL as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) trade information

Instantly PLL has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.47 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.28% year-to-date, but still down -26.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) is -25.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.96, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLL is forecast to be at a low of $81.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -60.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) estimates and forecasts

Piedmont Lithium Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.49 percent over the past six months and at a 25.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.30%.

PLL Dividends

Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares, and 20.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.70%.