OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ: OSW) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) were traded, and its beta was 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.14, and it changed around $0.21 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $670.51M. OSW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.52, offering almost -36.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.0% since then. We note from OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 486.91K.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OSW as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) trade information

Instantly OSW has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.85 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.21%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.86% year-to-date, but still down -4.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is -18.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OSW is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) estimates and forecasts

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.04 percent over the past six months and at a 35.96% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited to make $29.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $998k and $2.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 543.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,138.80%.

OSW Dividends

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 10 and August 16.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.99% of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited shares, and 91.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 158.52%. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited stock is held by 184 institutions, with Ariel Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.20% of the shares, which is about 9.67 million shares worth $103.01 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc., with 8.22% or 6.03 million shares worth $64.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.4 million shares worth $25.6 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund, Inc. (USA) held roughly 1.48 million shares worth around $16.13 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.