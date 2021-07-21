Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.66, and it changed around $0.59 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.35B. JWN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.45, offering almost -38.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.18% since then. We note from Nordstrom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Nordstrom Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended JWN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. Nordstrom Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

Instantly JWN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.82 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.96% year-to-date, but still down -5.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is 3.67% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JWN is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.6% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 67.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Nordstrom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.75 percent over the past six months and at a 127.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 116.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Nordstrom Inc. to make $3.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.86 billion and $3.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 76.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.70%. Nordstrom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -238.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.32% per year for the next five years.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.57% of Nordstrom Inc. shares, and 55.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.40%. Nordstrom Inc. stock is held by 534 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.48% of the shares, which is about 11.88 million shares worth $449.98 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.66% or 10.58 million shares worth $400.85 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.1 million shares worth $117.3 million, making up 1.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $109.32 million, which represents about 1.88% of the total shares outstanding.