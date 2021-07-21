Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK) Shares Could Drop Up To -119.57%

In the last trading session, 3.76 million shares of the Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.96, and it changed around $0.57 or 2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.64B. LBTYK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.70, offering almost -10.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.28% since then. We note from Liberty Global plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Liberty Global plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended LBTYK as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Global plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) trade information

Instantly LBTYK has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.56 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is -3.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBTYK is forecast to be at a low of $24.60 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -119.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Liberty Global plc to make $3.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.30%.

LBTYK Dividends

Liberty Global plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.70% of Liberty Global plc shares, and 85.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.27%. Liberty Global plc stock is held by 510 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 54.56 million shares worth $1.39 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 4.79% or 17.78 million shares worth $454.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 17.48 million shares worth $446.38 million, making up 4.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 5.11 million shares worth around $130.57 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.