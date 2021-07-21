Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 37.99 million shares of the Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.96, and it changed around $3.37 or 51.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.45M. LEXX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.90, offering almost -29.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.04% since then. We note from Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 67970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 954.56K.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LEXX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) trade information

Instantly LEXX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 51.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.50 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.89% year-to-date, but still down -3.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) is -2.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEXX is forecast to be at a low of $36.00 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -261.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -261.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.60%.

LEXX Dividends

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.91% of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. shares, and 6.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.39%. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Invenomic Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $1.66 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.02% or 14915.0 shares worth $83673.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.