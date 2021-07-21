Let’s Talk About How Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 8.07 million shares of the Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were traded, and its beta was 0.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.54, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.33B. COG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.33, offering almost -37.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.67% since then. We note from Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.35 million.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended COG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) trade information

Instantly COG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.77 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.55% year-to-date, but still down -12.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is 1.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COG is forecast to be at a low of $17.50 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) estimates and forecasts

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.50 percent over the past six months and at a 164.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 520.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 322.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $447.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation to make $483.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.70%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -69.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 40.83% per year for the next five years.

COG Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.22 per year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.55% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares, and 101.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.28%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation stock is held by 753 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.84% of the shares, which is about 43.28 million shares worth $704.63 million.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, with 9.81% or 39.19 million shares worth $638.07 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15.35 million shares worth $288.22 million, making up 3.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 11.3 million shares worth around $184.04 million, which represents about 2.83% of the total shares outstanding.