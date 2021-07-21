Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 0.89 million shares of the Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.30, and it changed around $1.65 or 3.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.01B. KSS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.80, offering almost -26.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 64.37% since then. We note from Kohl’s Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

Kohl’s Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KSS as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Kohl’s Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) trade information

Instantly KSS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.51 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.02% year-to-date, but still down -5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is -1.66% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSS is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 544.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Kohl’s Corporation to make $4.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%. Kohl’s Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -124.20% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -5.94% per year for the next five years.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.20 per year.

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Kohl’s Corporation shares, and 93.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.58%. Kohl’s Corporation stock is held by 609 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 14.82 million shares worth $883.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.08% or 14.19 million shares worth $845.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.43 million shares worth $264.03 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.31 million shares worth around $252.88 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.