Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Shares Could Drop Up To -60.15%

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.83, and it changed around -$1.24 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.22B. KNX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.17, offering almost -9.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $37.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.84% since then. We note from Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended KNX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) trade information

Instantly KNX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.17 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.95% year-to-date, but still down -3.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is 7.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNX is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $75.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -60.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.04% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) estimates and forecasts

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.03 percent over the past six months and at a 34.80% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 36.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. to make $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.51% per year for the next five years.

KNX Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.79 per year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.55% of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, and 90.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.14%. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock is held by 614 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.17% of the shares, which is about 13.52 million shares worth $650.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.77% or 12.86 million shares worth $618.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.14 million shares worth $242.31 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.22 million shares worth around $202.78 million, which represents about 2.55% of the total shares outstanding.