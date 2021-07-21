It’s Easy To Bet On American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 3.98 million shares of the American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $168.87, and it changed around $6.06 or 3.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $137.92B. AXP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $174.76, offering almost -3.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $89.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.23% since then. We note from American Express Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

American Express Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended AXP as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. American Express Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.52 for the current quarter.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

Instantly AXP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 174.55 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.67% year-to-date, but still down -2.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is 6.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $169.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXP is forecast to be at a low of $120.00 and a high of $225.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

American Express Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.23 percent over the past six months and at a 43.07% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 424.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect American Express Company to make $10.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.15 billion and $8.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.70%. American Express Company earnings are expected to increase by -52.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 42.30% per year for the next five years.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 22 and July 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.02 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.46 per year.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of American Express Company shares, and 86.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.40%. American Express Company stock is held by 2,261 institutions, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.87% of the shares, which is about 151.61 million shares worth $21.44 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.93% or 47.61 million shares worth $6.73 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 17.03 million shares worth $2.41 billion, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.36 million shares worth around $1.89 billion, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.