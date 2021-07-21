Is Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 2.0 million shares of the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around $0.47 or 13.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.48M. WISA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.63, offering almost -42.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.46% since then. We note from Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 955.61K.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WISA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.29 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.69% year-to-date, but still down -11.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is -13.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISA is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -254.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.61 percent over the past six months and at a 55.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 28.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 169.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. to make $2.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 247.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.50%.

WISA Dividends

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.61% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares, and 8.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.21%. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Two Sigma Advisers, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.13% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Essex Investment Management Co Inc, with 1.10% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.38 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.34 million, making up 0.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 68570.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.