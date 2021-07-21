Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 3.9 million shares of the Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.13, and it changed around $0.85 or 3.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.97B. IVZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.71, offering almost -18.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.32% since then. We note from Invesco Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Invesco Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended IVZ as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Invesco Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.03 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.18% year-to-date, but still down -4.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is -4.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IVZ is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Invesco Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.10 percent over the past six months and at a 51.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 94.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 34.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Invesco Ltd. to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.03 billion and $1.09 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. Invesco Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -11.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 23.23% per year for the next five years.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.47 per year.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of Invesco Ltd. shares, and 87.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.06%. Invesco Ltd. stock is held by 791 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.40% of the shares, which is about 43.14 million shares worth $751.88 million.

Trian Fund Management, LP, with 8.00% or 36.74 million shares worth $640.37 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 11.67 million shares worth $203.45 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.8 million shares worth around $170.77 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.