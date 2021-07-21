Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around $0.2 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.06M. NTEC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.82, offering almost -348.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.68% since then. We note from Intec Pharma Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Intec Pharma Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NTEC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.64 for the current quarter.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) trade information

Instantly NTEC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.70 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.48% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) is -32.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NTEC is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -268.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -268.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) estimates and forecasts

Intec Pharma Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.38 percent over the past six months and at a 173.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 615.80% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd to make $25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

NTEC Dividends

Intec Pharma Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Intec Pharma Ltd shares, and 22.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.03%. Intec Pharma Ltd stock is held by 20 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.19% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $1.94 million.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with 2.51% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.44 million shares worth $1.54 million, making up 9.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 8545.0 shares worth around $32214.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.