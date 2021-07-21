How To Invest In Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.74, and it changed around -$0.43 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.68B. HOLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $85.00, offering almost -21.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $56.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.54% since then. We note from Hologic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.60 million.

Hologic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HOLX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hologic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) trade information

Instantly HOLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 71.54 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.65% year-to-date, but still up 2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) is 12.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOLX is forecast to be at a low of $77.00 and a high of $95.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hologic Inc. (HOLX) estimates and forecasts

Hologic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.66 percent over the past six months and at a 93.97% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -45.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Hologic Inc. to make $1.04 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.10%. Hologic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 671.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.35% per year for the next five years.

HOLX Dividends

Hologic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 02.

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.59% of Hologic Inc. shares, and 97.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.01%. Hologic Inc. stock is held by 962 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 38.58 million shares worth $2.87 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.00% or 28.19 million shares worth $2.1 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13.5 million shares worth $1.0 billion, making up 5.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $540.71 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.