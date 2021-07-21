Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 3.41 million shares of the Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.23, and it changed around -$3.57 or -8.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87B. HOG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.06, offering almost -29.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.92% since then. We note from Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Harley-Davidson Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended HOG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Instantly HOG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.16% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.58 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.35% year-to-date, but still down -1.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 0.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOG is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Harley-Davidson Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.19 percent over the past six months and at a 29,700.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 293.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Harley-Davidson Inc. to make $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 75.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.28%. Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -99.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 43.10% per year for the next five years.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 0.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.30 per year.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.65% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, and 93.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.43%. Harley-Davidson Inc. stock is held by 573 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 13.68 million shares worth $548.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.48% or 13.03 million shares worth $522.66 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5.94 million shares worth $238.3 million, making up 3.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $173.53 million, which represents about 2.82% of the total shares outstanding.