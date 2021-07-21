Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY)

In the last trading session, 9.76 million shares of the Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.49, and it changed around $1.21 or 36.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.30M. NVFY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.49, offering almost -66.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.71% since then. We note from Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 443.79K.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) trade information

Instantly NVFY has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.62 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.66% year-to-date, but still up 23.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) is 51.18% up in the 30-day period.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.60%.

NVFY Dividends

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 12 and August 16.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.46% of Nova LifeStyle Inc. shares, and 5.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.32%. Nova LifeStyle Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.41% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.76% or 42072.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 42072.0 shares worth $0.14 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18912.0 shares worth around $56546.0, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.