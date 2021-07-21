Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH)

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.37, and it changed around $0.18 or 8.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.48M. LPTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.45, offering almost -129.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.72% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Instantly LPTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.51 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.58%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.13% year-to-date, but still down -6.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is -11.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

LightPath Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.09 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 25.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect LightPath Technologies Inc. to make $9.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.11 million and $8.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.50%.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 08 and September 13.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.07% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, and 25.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.67%. LightPath Technologies Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.98% of the shares, which is about 1.85 million shares worth $5.75 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 5.82% or 1.55 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $2.7 million, making up 3.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $2.45 million, which represents about 2.97% of the total shares outstanding.