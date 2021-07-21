Future Outlook And Healthcare Services Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.13 million shares of the Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.38, and it changed around -$3.34 or -10.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. HCSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.80, offering almost -30.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.77% since then. We note from Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 477.97K.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended HCSG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Instantly HCSG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.57 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.32% year-to-date, but still down -1.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is -2.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 32.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCSG is forecast to be at a low of $29.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -46.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Healthcare Services Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.01 percent over the past six months and at a -9.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $406.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Healthcare Services Group Inc. to make $413.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. Healthcare Services Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.70 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.83. It is important to note, however, that the 2.70% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.33 per year.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares, and 116.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.00%. Healthcare Services Group Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 8.5 million shares worth $238.35 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.24% or 7.65 million shares worth $214.56 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.09 million shares worth $58.64 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $61.38 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.