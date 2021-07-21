Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In the last trading session, 4.51 million shares of the Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.84, and it changed around $2.18 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.31B. FISV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.34, offering almost -17.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $92.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.33% since then. We note from Fiserv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.57 million.

Fiserv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FISV as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fiserv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current quarter.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 112.47 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.41% year-to-date, but still down -1.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is 1.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FISV is forecast to be at a low of $112.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Fiserv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.09 percent over the past six months and at a 23.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Fiserv Inc. to make $3.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.30%. Fiserv Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -18.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.37% per year for the next five years.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.51% of Fiserv Inc. shares, and 91.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.86%. Fiserv Inc. stock is held by 1,759 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.79% of the shares, which is about 85.3 million shares worth $10.15 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.77% or 58.48 million shares worth $6.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 16.06 million shares worth $1.91 billion, making up 2.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 11.79 million shares worth around $1.4 billion, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.