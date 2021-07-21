Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EQH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.89 million shares of the Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.33, and it changed around $1.26 or 4.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.83B. EQH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.46, offering almost -20.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from Equitable Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 million.

Equitable Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equitable Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) trade information

Instantly EQH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.76 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is -0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQH is forecast to be at a low of $34.00 and a high of $51.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -73.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) estimates and forecasts

Equitable Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.85 percent over the past six months and at a 11.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Equitable Holdings Inc. to make $3.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.80%. Equitable Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 56.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.70% per year for the next five years.

EQH Dividends

Equitable Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, and 99.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.12%. Equitable Holdings Inc. stock is held by 541 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.57% of the shares, which is about 53.83 million shares worth $1.76 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.53% or 40.8 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14.82 million shares worth $483.53 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.25 million shares worth around $399.46 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.