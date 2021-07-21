DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.37 million shares of the DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $301.27, and it changed around $11.79 or 4.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.65B. DOCU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $298.75, offering almost 0.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $179.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.42% since then. We note from DocuSign Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

DocuSign Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended DOCU as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. DocuSign Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.4 for the current quarter.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Instantly DOCU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 306.00 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.55%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.52% year-to-date, but still up 6.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 9.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $278.28, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOCU is forecast to be at a low of $215.00 and a high of $330.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -9.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

DocuSign Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.42 percent over the past six months and at a 86.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 135.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 77.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $487.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect DocuSign Inc. to make $520.62 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.50%. DocuSign Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -11.10% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 56.00% per year for the next five years.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 01 and September 06.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of DocuSign Inc. shares, and 74.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.57%. DocuSign Inc. stock is held by 1,298 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.39% of the shares, which is about 16.32 million shares worth $3.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.38% or 12.42 million shares worth $2.51 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.0 million shares worth $1.01 billion, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.98 million shares worth around $805.74 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.