Could Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around $0.09 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.03M. UONE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.16, offering almost -236.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.01% since then. We note from Urban One Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.59 million.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Instantly UONE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.55% year-to-date, but still down -0.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) is -27.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -19.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UONE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 16.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

UONE Dividends

Urban One Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Urban One Inc. shares, and 21.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.80%. Urban One Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.33% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.59 million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC, with 1.21% or 99241.0 shares worth $0.53 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 96713.0 shares worth $0.52 million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 21983.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.