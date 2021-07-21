Could Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.10, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.55B. UL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.89, offering almost -8.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $51.98, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.05% since then. We note from Unilever PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Unilever PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended UL as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Unilever PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

Instantly UL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.26 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is -1.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UL is forecast to be at a low of $48.22 and a high of $77.66. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Unilever PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.94 percent over the past six months and at a 4.59% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.30%. Unilever PLC earnings are expected to increase by -0.90% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 6.90% per year for the next five years.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.37 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.98. It is important to note, however, that the 3.37% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.09 per year.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Unilever PLC shares, and 9.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.15%. Unilever PLC stock is held by 1,110 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 20.85 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 0.51% or 13.4 million shares worth $747.95 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund and Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $338.13 million, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund held roughly 5.48 million shares worth around $306.12 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.