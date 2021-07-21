Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.53, and it changed around $0.41 or 10.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.11M. APOP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.15, offering almost -57.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.58% since then. We note from Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Instantly APOP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 90.74% year-to-date, but still up 7.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) is 5.37% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -51.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APOP is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 33.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.03% of Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. shares, and 16.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.02%. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.94% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.42 million.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.61% or 20767.0 shares worth $65208.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 6202.0 shares worth $19474.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.