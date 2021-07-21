Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Stock Forecast: $39.00 Per Share In 2021 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.32 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.51, and it changed around $1.56 or 8.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.84B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.31, offering almost -33.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.39% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.70 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.12% year-to-date, but still down -8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -21.73% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $14.70 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -90.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.89 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.00%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by -405.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 10.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 10.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 7.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.97%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 99 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 49.36% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $100.79 million.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, with 20.33% or 1.85 million shares worth $41.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Large Cap International Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $5.34 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Large Cap International Portfolio held roughly 26209.0 shares worth around $0.63 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.