Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Stock Could Reward Investors With A Loss Of -110.57%

In today’s recent session, 0.79 million shares of the Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.15, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.64B. CGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.50, offering almost -180.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.36% since then. We note from Canopy Growth Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Instantly CGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.73 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.03% year-to-date, but still down -9.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is -13.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.42 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CGC is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $42.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Canopy Growth Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.55 percent over the past six months and at a 72.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.97% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares, and 15.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.82%. Canopy Growth Corporation stock is held by 593 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 6.74 million shares worth $215.79 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 0.83% or 3.17 million shares worth $101.41 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $101.41 million, making up 0.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $123.39 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.