Can Atotech Limited (NYSE: ATC) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.30, and it changed around $0.47 or 1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.75B. ATC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.67, offering almost -9.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.04% since then. We note from Atotech Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 790.28K.

Atotech Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ATC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atotech Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) trade information

Instantly ATC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.72 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) is -5.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATC is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atotech Limited (ATC) estimates and forecasts

Atotech Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $328.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Atotech Limited to make $350.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

ATC Dividends

Atotech Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Atotech Limited shares, and 95.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.48%. Atotech Limited stock is held by 62 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 19.79% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $104.82 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 17.88% or 4.68 million shares worth $94.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $55.72 million, making up 10.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund held roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $53.12 million, which represents about 10.03% of the total shares outstanding.