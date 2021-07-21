Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.72 million shares of the Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) have been traded, and its beta is 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $44.50, and it changed around $2.51 or 5.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.88B. BLDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.99, offering almost -21.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.65% since then. We note from Builders FirstSource Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.22 million.

Builders FirstSource Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLDR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Builders FirstSource Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) trade information

Instantly BLDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.29 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) is -0.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.19% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLDR is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) estimates and forecasts

Builders FirstSource Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.94 percent over the past six months and at a 41.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Builders FirstSource Inc. to make $4.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.95 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 139.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 93.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.60%. Builders FirstSource Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 18.80% per year for the next five years.

BLDR Dividends

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 and August 02.

Builders FirstSource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.40% of Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, and 101.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.66%. Builders FirstSource Inc. stock is held by 502 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.52% of the shares, which is about 25.93 million shares worth $1.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.74% or 20.17 million shares worth $935.1 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $267.37 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $274.76 million, which represents about 2.73% of the total shares outstanding.