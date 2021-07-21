Box Inc.’s (BOX): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 3.71 million shares of the Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.74, and it changed around $0.77 or 3.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86B. BOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.41, offering almost -15.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.52% since then. We note from Box Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

Box Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended BOX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Box Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) trade information

Instantly BOX has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.66 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.52% year-to-date, but still down -1.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is -5.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOX is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.97% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Box Inc. (BOX) estimates and forecasts

Box Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.63 percent over the past six months and at a 8.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $211.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Box Inc. to make $215.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.10%. Box Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 71.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

BOX Dividends

Box Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 24 and August 30.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Box Inc. shares, and 84.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.30%. Box Inc. stock is held by 401 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.31% of the shares, which is about 18.4 million shares worth $422.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.38% or 13.65 million shares worth $313.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4.22 million shares worth $96.83 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $84.43 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.